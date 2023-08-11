An Aberdeen University has spoken of her awe and wonder following a record-breaking flight to space with her mother.

Anastatia Mayers was on Virgin Galactic's first space tourism and floated around, experiencing zero-gravity, during the trip from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The physics student had managed to keep her dream trip a secret from her colleagues in Aberdeen, who later gathered to watch her make history as part of the first mother-daughter duo in space.

Keisha Schahaff joined her daughter after winning their tickets in a sweepstake. Also on board was 80-year-old former Olympian Jon Goodwin, who bought his ticket for $250,000 in 2005.