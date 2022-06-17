The RAF has released footage and photographs of fighter jets from RAF Lossiemouth intercepting Russian aircraft.

Air force crews were deployed to Estonia to help patrol Nato airspace over the course of four months, during which they intercepted 50 Russian aircraft.

The RAF personnel used "zombie" as their codeword for a Russian plane acting suspiciously.

The mission, called Operation Azotie, came amid heightened tensions between Nato-member countries and Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

