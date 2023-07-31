Rishi Sunak has confirmed plans which he says will help grow the economy, meet the government's 2050 net zero commitment and strengthen the UK's wider energy security strategy.

The prime minister announced millions of pounds of funding for the Acorn carbon capture project at St Fergus, Aberdeenshire.

Rishi Sunak also confirmed 100 new North Sea oil and gas licences during a visit to the site.

Critics have accused the Conservatives of "doubling down" on fossil fuels and claim the carbon capture technology is unproven.