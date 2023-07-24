TikToker Josh Donaldson posts videos of his litter picking in Scotland's forests.

His TikTok account 'Earthdr0p' has a following of 1.5 million and thousands of views per video.

His hobby of clearing rubbish from forests near his home in Arbroath, Angus, has turned him into a local sensation.

But with followers in countries including the USA and Vietnam, the 32-year-old has reached people around the world. Users often send him videos of them picking up litter and doing beach cleans.

Josh said: "I think going forwards if we can make positive changes and do nice things it might not change everything but it might make a nicer walk for the kids, a nicer walk in the woods than it would have without, so I think it's worth it".