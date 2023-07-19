An artists' collective in Edinburgh has been offering a school uniform exchange for parents who are struggling financially and for those who are interested in living more sustainably.

Donated clothing and footwear is offered on a not-for-profit basis.

Organisers have said demand for second hand uniforms has grown from people who are in work but still worried about making ends meet.

Sara Thomson, of The Leith Collective, said demand is so great that the operating model could be put in place by people living in other areas of the country.