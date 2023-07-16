Pod of 55 pilot whales stranded on Lewis beach

More than 40 pilot whales have died after a mass stranding on a Western Isles beach.

About 55 of the mammals washed onto Traigh Mhor beach at North Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis at about 07:00 on Sunday morning.

Marine charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said only 10 had survived.

Police have urged people to avoid the area to give the whales "the best chance of survival".

Pilot whales are small whales characterised as part of the dolphin family. They are social and therefore more likely to stick together when one gets into difficulty.