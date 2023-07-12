Edinburgh students protest over 'no degree' graduation
There have been protests at graduations at the University of Edinburgh as some students received scrolls with nothing in them.
Lecturers in the University and College Union have been taking part in a marking boycott over pay and conditions.
The work of thousands of students at universities across the UK has not been graded.
As a result degree certificates have not been not awarded.
The union has said it will continue its action until employers make an improved offer on pay and conditions.