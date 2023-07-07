Festival-goers at Tiree Music Festival battled with strong winds and rain before the event was cancelled.

Organisers said the decision had been "incredibly difficult" but necessary in order to get campers and staff back to safety.

It was due to run from Friday to Sunday with acts such as Wet Wet Wet, Tide Lines and Skerryvore.

More than 100 people also spent the night in Oban ferry terminal, with passengers trying to reach the Inner Hebridean island on a CalMac ferry told it was unable to berth.