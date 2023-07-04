SNP MP Mhairi Black has announced that she will step down at the next general election.

The party's deputy leader at Westminster became the youngest MP since 1832 when she was elected, aged 20, in 2015.

Locals in her Paisley and Renfrewshire South constituency shared their reaction to the news with BBC Scotland.

In a statement Ms Black described Westminster as an "outdated, sexist and toxic" working environment; and cited safety concerns, social media abuse and unsociable hours as the reason for her decision.