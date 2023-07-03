Early morning rehearsals ahead of King Charles's Edinburgh visit
Rehearsals have been held in Edinburgh in preparation for King Charles III being presented with Scotland's crown jewels.
The King will be given the Honours of Scotland during a special ceremony of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral on Wednesday.
An early morning practice procession was held in Edinburgh's Old Town on Monday ahead of the event.
King Charles is beginning a series of events in Scotland, marking the first Holyrood Week since his coronation.