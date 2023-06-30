A new sword will be presented to King Charles when he receives Scotland's crown jewels at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a service in St Giles' Cathedral on 5 July.

An existing 16th Century sword which is part of the Honours collection is now too fragile so a new Elizabeth Sword, named after his late mother, was commissioned for the occasion.

The sword, which cost £22,000 to make, was designed by Mark Dennis and worked on by a number of expert Scottish craftspeople.