Thousands of people marched through Stirling on Saturday as part of a rally for Scottish independence.

The event was organised by All Under One Banner and saw attendees walk from Auld Stirling Bridge to Bannockburn.

"I would prefer we got a referendum, I think it's a better way of mobilising the population", one person said when asked what he thought was the best way to achieve Scottish independence.

The date of the march marked the anniversary of the famous Battle of Bannockburn in 1314.