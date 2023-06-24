SNP will use UK election to negotiate independence

Humza Yousaf has backed using the next general election as a referendum to negotiate Scottish independence.

He said that if the SNP won the most seats in Scotland then it would seek talks with the UK government on how to "give democratic effect" to the country becoming independent.

Scotland's first minister added the only route to independence was through "lawful and democratic process".

Both Labour and the Tories are opposed to further talks on another referendum.

But Mr Yousaf told a convention in Dundee that his party would stand on the proposition that people could "vote SNP for an independent Scotland".