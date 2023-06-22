'Madame Ecosse' Winnie Ewing dies aged 93

Former SNP MP Winnie Ewing - an icon of the Scottish independence movement - has died aged 93.

Mrs Ewing was elected to the House of Commons in the 1967 Hamilton by-election and served as president of the party from 1987 to 2005.

Her election to Westminster in 1967 was a breakthrough which marked the start of the SNP's rise throughout the 1970s.

After becoming the SNP's first female MP, she famously told the press: "Stop the World, Scotland wants to get on".

As well as serving in both the UK and Scottish Parliaments, Ms Ewing was also a member of the European Parliament from 1975 to 1999, becoming known as Madame Ecosse and being given the title Mother of the European Parliament.

Her son Fergus and daughter Annabelle are both MSPs at Holyrood.