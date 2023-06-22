The mother of a woman murdered by her husband who pushed her off a hill says he was "evil, jealous and insecure".

Fawziyah Javed died after she was pushed from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh by Kashif Anwar in 2021.

In her first TV interview, Fawziyah's mother Yasmin Javed told BBC Newsnight she believed Anwar did not like his wife being independent.

Ms Javed said: "She's not here with us and we're having to push through time. We're not living any more, we're just existing".