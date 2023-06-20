The firm which was due to manage a controversial recycling scheme in Scotland has appointed administrators.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater told MSPs the collapse of Circularity Scotland was a "disaster" for its 60 workers.

The company was in charge of the deposit return scheme which has been delayed until 2025.

Ms Slater blamed the firm's demise on the UK government's insistence that glass be excluded.

But opposition parties said she was refusing to take responsibility for the collapse of the firm, and called on her to quit as the government's circular economy minister.

Ms Slater told the Scottish Parliament that the UK government's intervention had resulted in the loss of jobs.