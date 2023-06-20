Nicola Sturgeon has said the interests of the SNP are “as close to my heart as is possible”.

Ms Sturgeon spoke as she returned to the Scottish Parliament for the first time since being arrested as part of an investigation into SNP finances.

The former first minister was released without charge after being questioned by Police Scotland for more than seven hours last week.

She told reporters at Holyrood that she was "absolutely certain" she had done nothing wrong, while indicating that she would not resign from the SNP.

Ms Sturgeon, who stood down as both party leader and first minister in March, said the party had been her life and she would always act in its best interests.

Humza Yousaf, Ms Sturgeon’s successor as first minister, has been under pressure from opposition parties and some within the SNP to suspend Ms Sturgeon while the police investigation is ongoing.