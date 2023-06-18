Anas Sarwar has said Labour has been transformed under Keir Starmer but still has work to do.

The leader of the Scottish Labour party said he believes there is momentum to beat the SNP at the next general election.

He was responding to a new poll which suggested Labour is on course to win in Scotland at the next general election for the first time since 2010.

The SNP has insisted its support remains strong despite "a tough few weeks for the party".

Mr Sarwar was speaking during his first interview on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.