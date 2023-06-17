First look at Banksy's secret solo show in Glasgow

The world-famous graffiti artist Banksy has announced his first official solo exhibition for 14 years.

It will run at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art from Sunday.

The show, which will feature work from right across his career, is called CUT & RUN: 25 years card labour.

The BBC's entertainment correspondent Colin Patterson was given exclusive access to the exhibition and gave us a tour of some of the works on display.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.