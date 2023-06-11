Nicola Sturgeon's arrest over SNP finances - in 80 seconds
Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP.
Police Scotland confirmed a 52-year-old woman was taken into custody as a suspect and was questioned by detectives.
The former first minister was later released without charge pending further investigations.
She later released a statement saying she was innocent "beyond doubt".
The BBC's Graham Fraser outlines what we know so far.
Video by Morgan Spence and Louise Andrew