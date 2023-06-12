A former SNP leadership candidate has said people are becoming "fearful" of expressing their faith.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes belongs to the strictly traditionalist Free Church, which opposes abortion and same-sex marriage.

Ms Forbes stood unsuccessfully against Humza Yousaf in the contest to choose a new SNP leader and first minister.

She said she felt her faith was intensely scrutinised and that this feeds into a fear that people of faith may have to conceal or adapt their views.