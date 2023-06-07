Head teacher speaks after schoolboy's death

A 14-year-old boy has died in hospital after an incident at a school in West Lothian.

The emergency services were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon.

The school said there was an "isolated incident" within the grounds and their community was "devastated to learn of the tragic death" of the student.

Head teacher Andrew Sharkey made statement and told BBC Scotland that the school remained open and their students were reacting "as you would expect in the tragic circumstances".