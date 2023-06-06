Dads' race at school sports day put me in A&E

Scott Hollas from Fort William ran his way to the A&E waiting room after joining in his daughter's school race and has now issued a warning to other parents about the potential dangers attached to school sports day.

When Scott, 49, took part in the dads' race at his daughter's first sports day, he did not expect to become a local parent race legend.

He said it was all about the taking part, and doing it for the children, even though he is not a regular runner.

He took a spectacular fall which was captured on film, but limped on regardless, and was relieved not to be last across the finishing line.

He ripped the ligaments in his leg and lost a week at work.

"They had me on gas and air to calm me down. I had severely torn ligaments right down my leg and I was off work for a week," said Scott.

"So, dads' race - terrible idea."