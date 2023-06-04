Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said the UK government should not change its position on Scotland's deposit return scheme (DRS).

UK ministers have made the exclusion of glass a condition of their support.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said the scheme is in jeopardy if the UK government does not make the necessary concessions.

Mr Yousaf has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, asking him to include glass, and wants a response by Monday.

He told BBC Scotland this deadline was "effectively" an ultimatum.