The first minister has told the BBC he is struggling to see how Scotland's deposit return scheme can go ahead without the UK government's support.

Humza Yousaf has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asking him to agree to include glass bottles in the scheme.

He has set Monday as a deadline for a response and agreed that this was "effectively" an ultimatum.

The UK government said deposit return schemes should be consistent UK-wide.

In his letter to the prime minister, Mr Yousaf accused the UK government of placing the deposit return scheme in "grave danger".

He said the demands would have a "significant impact" on business.