The Declaration of Arbroath set for public display

The Declaration of Arbroath is set for public display as part of its 703rd anniversary.

The declaration is a letter dated 6 April 1320 written by the barons and freeholders of the Kingdom of Scotland to Pope John XXII. The letter asked the pope to recognise Scotland's independence and acknowledge Robert the Bruce as the country's lawful king.

The historic document will be shown at the National Museum of Scotland.

The declaration was last seen by the public 18 years ago, when it was on display in the Scottish Parliament.

A team at the National Records of Scotland has worked to preserve the condition of the fragile document and prepare it for public display.

"We are pleased that people are going to see the declaration".

"It's a totemic document, certainly for a Scot", head of conservation for the National Records of Scotland, Linda Ramsay says.

The declaration will be on display at the National Museum of Scotland from 3 June to 2 July.