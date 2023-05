Lewis Capaldi told crowds in Dundee he was living his childhood dream as he brought the curtain down on BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The Scottish singer was the headline act on Sunday - the third day of the festival held in Dundee's Camperdown park.

Capaldi, from Whitburn, West Lothian, said the experience was "emotional".

He joined acts such Niall Horan and the Jonas Brothers who performed over the weekend.