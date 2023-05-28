Scottish Conservative Maurice Golden has said businesses have "lost support" for the deposit return scheme (DRS) over the last four years.

He said that consumers are "increasingly concerned" and that recycling glass should not be part of the plans.

"Glass should be part of a deposit return scheme if it’s going to be workable but key aspects of this include a re-melt target within the deposit return scheme," he added.

"Lorna Slater has turned her back on that environmental objective and therefore this scheme here in Scotland will lead to glass going into aggregate instead of going back into bottles and that’s simply not good enough."