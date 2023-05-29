'We don't have a grave for our Patti'

The family of a murdered woman have paid tribute to the work of a mother who herself lost her daughter in an attack 15 years ago.

Moira Jones was murdered in Glasgow in 2008 and a charity set up in her memory by her mother Bea is supporting other murder victim's families.

The Moira Fund has helped more than 1,000 families across the UK by providing grants to cover everything from funeral costs to clothes for attending court.

The charity recently helped the family of murder victim Patti Henry, who was killed at her flat in Ayrshire in 2017.