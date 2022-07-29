The dog who changed an army veteran’s life

An army veteran has said his assistance dog Cocoa has changed his life after it was trained by the charity Bravehound.

In 2013, Afghanistan veteran Archie Douglas was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was given only three years to live.

Ten years on, Archie continues to rebuild his life in North Berwick.

Bravehound, a charity who pair veterans with specially-trained dogs to give them support and companionship, took the unusual step of training Archie’s own dog Cocoa to help him.

Now, alongside his dog, the army veteran says the training has had a massive impact on his life and has helped him regain his independence. Here, he gives his frank and honest account on what it has meant for him.

Video by Graham Fraser