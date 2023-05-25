'People need to know when they can receive justice'

The Auditor General for Scotland has called on the Scottish government to produce a delivery plan for how it will transform justice services.

Stephen Boyle told the BBC that people who are victims of crimes, witnesses to crimes and defendants ought to know when a trial will come to court.

Mr Boyle was speaking as a new report into the backlog of court cases in Scotland is published.

Auditors found that trials involving serious assault, rape and murder may not be cleared for another three years, although the total number of outstanding trials had reduced.