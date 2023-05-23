The 3pm kick-off is widely regarded as a staple of the Scottish Cup final - but this year tradition has been broken.

Fans and clubs have spoken out against the decision to shift the kick-off time of this year's final, between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, to 17:30.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) argue the move will boost the match's profile, with the FA Cup Final in England also being held on the same afternoon.

The BBC's sports news correspondent Chris McLaughlin explains why the 15:00 kick-off is historically symbolic.

Video by Morgan Spence & Sharyn Fleming