Post Malone offers to help Glasgow singer buy house

A Scottish singer-songwriter has described the moment he was invited by Post Malone to perform a private concert at a bar in Glasgow.

Gregor Hunter Coleman was playing at Wunderbar in the city centre when he met the US rapper.

After being offered a drink by the star, Coleman politely declined, saying he was saving money to buy his first home.

Post Malone later offered to help pay for a deposit towards the house in return for the performance.

Coleman described the "bizarre" encounter as the "chance of a lifetime".