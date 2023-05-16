End of Covid mask rules is a concern for me

Scotland has returned to pre-pandemic guidance surrounding face masks, signalling the end of Covid mask rules in care homes and NHS buildings.

The BBC has heard from people with health conditions who have concerns about the latest relaxation of the rules.

Brian Keeley, from Aberdeen, had a heart transplant in 2013 and takes medication every day to suppress his immune system and prevent organ rejection.

Although he expects medics in immunotherapy settings will continue to wear masks, Brian frequently has appointments in other healthcare settings where he fears people may not be as careful.