The children's commissioner for Scotland says Nicola Sturgeon failed on children's rights during her time as first minister.

Speaking to the Sunday show, Bruce Adamson, who has been the children and young people's commissioner since 2017, said at-risk children are not receiving the support they need.

'Absolutely', Mr. Adamson said when asked if Ms Sturgeon had failed on 'raising the bar for all, closing the attainment gap, opening up opportunity for every child'.

The commissioner also said the pandemic had a huge impact on children's rights and that cuts to support services raised 'serious concerns'.