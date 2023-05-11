A full size, self-driving bus service is ready to take to the roads of Scotland in what is believed to be a world first.

The Stagecoach autonomous bus service, AB1, is launching for passengers over the Forth Road Bridge on 15 May.

The 14-mile route runs between Ferrytoll park-and-ride in Fife and Edinburgh Park train and tram interchange.

Stagecoach said AB1 is thought to be the first registered bus service in the world to use full-sized autonomous buses.

The self-driving vehicles, which will have two members of staff on board, have sensors enabling them to travel on pre-selected roads at up to 50mph and have completed over one million miles of testing.