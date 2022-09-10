An estimated 10,000 photographs spanning more than five decades - that is the work of royal enthusiast Sheila Clark from East Renfrewshire.

From Trooping the Colour to Jubilee celebrations, Sheila is often among the crowds at events waiting for the chance to speak with members of the Royal Family.

The home economics teacher, 65, has been an avid follower of the royals since she was a child and combines it with her passion for photography.

Sheila told the BBC that Queen Elizabeth recognised her at events and would often stop to speak with her.

Video by Morgan Spence, Kayleigh Harvey and Rebecca Curran