Trump asked 'are you here to escape legal problems?'

Donald Trump has played a round of golf at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire on his whistle-stop tour of Scotland.

The former US president was spotted driving a golf buggy while wearing his signature 'Make America Great Again' hat.

The trip comes as Mr Trump faces court action in the United States. Earlier this month he pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He was asked by a reporter if he had come to Scotland to "escape legal problems", to which he did not reply.