Former US President Donald Trump touches down in Aberdeen
Donald Trump has arrived in Aberdeen in his first visit to the UK since 2019.
He was greeted on arrival by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade.
The former US president is expected to attend a ceremony to open a new course at his Aberdeenshire resort, Trump International Scotland.
Mr Trump is visiting Scotland as a private individual.
It is understood there is no requirement on the Scottish or UK governments to pay for special security.