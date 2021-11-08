The MV Glenachulish is the world’s last manually-operated turntable ferry.

Its unique design allows it to navigate the challenging tidal conditions of the Kylerhea Narrows between the Scottish mainland and the Isle of Skye.

Up to six cars can be transported on the Glenachulish's deck, which the crew rotate by hand when it reaches its slipway.

The vessel - which is more than 50 years old - was saved in 2007 when it was bought by the local community after its long-term skipper retired.

Video by Morgan Spence

Drone footage: Cameron McMurdo