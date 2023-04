Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said there is no going back on a decision to raise duty on Scotch whisky in the face of opposition from the industry.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced an increase of 10.1% from August. The Scotch Whisky Association said distillers were "not just livid, but insulted".

Speaking to BBC Scotland News, Mr Sunak said whisky duties were at their lowest level in real terms for around 100 years.