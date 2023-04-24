Amar Osman from Dunfermline, who is visiting relatives near Khartoum, said the situation in Sudan is "very scary"

He told of the gunshots at their door, as his family try to flee the violence in Sudan.

The Red Cross said people were making "desperate attempts" to escape after more than a week of fighting there.

The UK government evacuated embassy staff in an operation at the weekend, but said it had "severely limited" ability to extract British citizens.