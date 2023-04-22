Protesters run onto Scottish Grand National course
Several people have been arrested after animal rights protesters attempted to disrupt the Scottish Grand National.
Officers intervened after Animal Rising activists rushed onto Ayr racecourse before the 15:35 race won by Kitty's Light.
Police Scotland confirmed a "significant operation" was taking place to "safely remove" protesters from the track.
It came after protests delayed the start of the Grand National last week.
Video credit: Animal Rising