An SNP MSP has warned that running down gas production in Scotland would be "economic masochism".

Veteran backbencher Fergus Ewing urged First Minister Humza Yousaf not to sacrifice the country's gas resource, with the backing of "wine bar revolutionaries" in the Green Party.

The outburst drew amusement in the Holyrood chamber as Mr Ewing was cautioned on the tone of his language by his sister, Deputy Presiding Officer Annabelle Ewing.

Mr Yousaf said nobody advocated that gas extraction should stop tomorrow and the focus was on a just transition.