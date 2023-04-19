First Minister Humza Yousaf has said Colin Beattie's resignation as SNP treasurer was the "right thing to do".

Mr Beattie was arrested as part of a police investigation into the party's finances and released without charge on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old said he would be stepping back from his post as treasurer, along with his role on the public audit committee, until the police investigation had concluded.

Mr Yousaf said Mr Beattie would not be suspended from the SNP as he had not been charged with a crime.

The first minister added that a new party treasurer would be appointed in the coming days.