'No option' but to take gender reform legal action - minister
Scotland's social justice secretary has said she had "no option" but to challenge Westminster's block on controversial gender identity plans.
In a statement to Holyrood, Shirley-Anne Sommerville said the move was about defending democracy and devolution.
MSPs voted in December last year to pass the Gender Recognition Reform Bill by 86 votes to 39.
The UK government decided to block the reforms using a Section 35 order for the first time.