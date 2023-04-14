Scottish BMX rider Kriss Kyle performs stunts on a floating skate park more than 2,0000 feet in the sky.

He completed the world-first stunt, called Don't Look Down, when he rode around a custom-made bowl suspended by one of the UK's largest hot air balloons.

It set off from Charlton Park Estate in Wiltshire and floated over the Cotswolds

The BMX freestyle artist wore a parachute and performed multiple tricks while the bowl swung below him.

'It was the hardest project I've ever worked on in my life', Kriss said.

Looking ahead to his next stunt, the Kriss says he plans to 'push it even further'.