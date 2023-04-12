Block on Scottish gender reforms to be challenged in court

The Scottish government is to launch a legal challenge to Westminster's block on its controversial gender reforms.

The proposals, which would allow people in Scotland to self-identify their sex, were passed by the Scottish Parliament in December last year.

But they were blocked by the UK government over their potential impact on UK-wide equality laws.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scotland's social justice secretary, told BBC Scotland it was important to "stand up for the will of the Scottish Parliament".

She is expected to make a statement at Holyrood after the Easter break setting out details of her plans for a court challenge.