The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has urged voters to back his party in order to defeat the SNP at the next election.

Speaking to the BBC, Douglas Ross sought to clarify his position after earlier comments to the Sunday Telegraph suggesting voters could tactically back Labour to oust the SNP.

The Conservative party later rejected his comments "emphatically", adding it was not the view of the party.

Mr Ross said: "We also know that in many parts of the country, the Scottish Conservatives are the biggest challengers to the SNP, so if supporters of other parties unite behind the Scottish Conservative candidate, we have the best possible chance of defeating many SNP MPs."

