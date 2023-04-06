Being in Scotland is a miracle to me after Rwandan genocide

An estimated 800,000 people were killed in 100 days in the Rwanda genocide.

Most of those killed were from the minority Tutsi community - and most of those who perpetrated the violence were Hutus.

Umutesi Stewart was 12 years old when the violence began in April 1994.

She lost more than 40 members of her family, including her mother and younger brother.

Now, 29 years later, she says living in Scotland with her husband and two children is "a miracle" and she has found happiness after "all the pain".